Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
lambda literary awards
Latest Posts
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys When You Stare Into the Abyss, the Abyss Gets Judgy: Wendy Nikel’s “Leaves of Dust” 3 hours ago
- Bogi Takács QUILTBAG+ Speculative Classics: Memories of the Body by Lisa Tuttle 4 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Trill: Unjoined 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket New Rosamund Pike Interview (But Not Pike Herself) Mentions 2021 Release for Amazon’s The Wheel of Time 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 6 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Karyn Kusama Will Direct a New Adaptation of Dracula 8 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Wendy Nikel’s “Leaves of Dust”
- Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: Five Series From the Last Decade That Can’t Be Missed
- 5 Books Set in a Fantastical America
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16
- The Joys of History and Academia in Susanna Clarke’s Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel”
Recent Comments
- wlewisiii on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 2 seconds ago
- oldfan on The Dispossessed, Part I: A Woman in Every Table Top 27 mins ago
- Andrew Janssen on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16 52 mins ago
- mndrew on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 55 mins ago
- Remington on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 57 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 1 hour ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 1 hour ago
- noblehunter on Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry 1 hour ago
- JohnnyMac on Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry 1 hour ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on 12 Video Game Worlds We Want to Live in 1 hour ago