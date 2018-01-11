Nnedi Okorafor's Lagoon is now available in the UK from Hodder & Stoughton, and we want to send you a copy! Three strangers, each isolated by his or her own problems: Adaora, the marine biologist. Anthony, the rapper famous throughout Africa. Agu, the troubled soldier. Wandering Bar Beach in Lagos, Nigeria’s legendary mega-city, they’re more alone than they’ve ever been before.