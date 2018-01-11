Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Lagoon

Lagoon Sweepstakes!

Thu Oct 22, 2015 3:30pm
Favorite This
Nnedi Okorafor's Lagoon is now available in the UK from Hodder & Stoughton, and we want to send you a copy! Three strangers, each isolated by his or her own problems: Adaora, the marine biologist. Anthony, the rapper famous throughout Africa. Agu, the troubled soldier. Wandering Bar Beach in Lagos, Nigeria’s legendary mega-city, they’re more alone than they’ve ever been before.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.