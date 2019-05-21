Tor.com

Lady Trent

From the Editorial Page of the Falchester Weekly Review (A Lady Trent Story)

Tue Apr 5, 2016 9:00am
|| After risking the neck of her loved ones and herself during her perilous sea voyage aboard The Basilisk, and the discoveries made at Keonga, Isabella, Lady Trent, returns to Scirland with the aim of publishing her research. And yet, given the level of secret knowledge she now posses, she is reduced to waiting to reveal her new academic discovery until royal decrees can be lifted and a fraught political situation avoided. In her idle frustration, Isabella vents her spleen upon the shoddy research published by lesser men with swollen heads in local journals. Enjoy the following collection of letters, found in a trunk of mislaid scholarly documents left behind when she removed to Linshire for the season.

In the Labyrinth of Drakes

Tue Mar 22, 2016 2:00pm
Book 4 of the Memoirs of Lady Trent. Isabella's naturalist expedition to the inhospitable deserts of Akhia--and the chance action of a dragon--set the stage for her greatest achievement yet.

In the Labyrinth of Drakes Sweepstakes!

Sat Mar 19, 2016 12:00pm
The fourth book in Marie Brennan's Memoirs of Lady Trent series, In the Labyrinth of Drakes, comes out April 5th from Tor—and we want to send you a galley copy! Even those who take no interest in the field of dragon naturalism have heard of Lady Trent's expedition to the inhospitable deserts of Akhia. Her discoveries there are the stuff of romantic legend, catapulting her from scholarly obscurity to worldwide fame. The details of her personal life during that time are hardly less private, having provided fodder for gossips in several countries.

