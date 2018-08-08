Burned Away Dystopian, Young Adult || When rumors of an uprising in Metaltown's factories hits Bakerstown, sixteen-year-old wannabe reporter Caris knows she's found the story that will finally prove her worth to the Journal. "Burned Away" is a standalone story set in the world of Metaltown (Tor Teen, September 2016).

Metaltown Sweepstakes! We want to send you a galley copy of Kristen Simmons’s Metaltown, available September 20th from Tor Books! The rules of Metaltown are simple: Work hard, keep your head down, and watch your back.

The Glass Arrow (Excerpt) Aya has spent her whole life in the mountains, looking out for her family and hiding from the world, until the day the Trackers finally catch her. Stolen from her home, and being groomed for auction, Aya is desperate to escape her fate and return to her family.

Three (Excerpt) Ember Miller and Chase Jennings are ready to stop running. After weeks spent in hiding as two of the Bureau of Reformation's most wanted criminals, they have finally arrived at the safe house, where they hope to live a safe and quiet existence. But all that's left is smoking ruins...

Three (Excerpt) Dystopian, Young Adult || Ember Miller and Chase Jennings are ready to stop running. After weeks spent in hiding as two of the Bureau of Reformation's most wanted criminals, they have finally arrived at the safe house, but all that's left is smoking ruins.