Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Kirk
Magnificent Bastards on Tor.com
Never Play Fizzbin with James T. Kirk
Steven Padnick
Thu Nov 7, 2013 10:30amFavorite This
Encounter at Paley: Notes From the Starship Captain-off
Genevieve Valentine
Wed May 13, 2009 12:21pmFavorite This
Star Trek Smackdown! Who’s the Best Captain?
John Joseph Adams
Thu May 7, 2009 2:18pmFavorite This
Chris Whetzel’s Nerdcore
Irene Gallo
Mon Mar 2, 2009 12:02pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Hulu Drops Live-Action Ghost Rider Series, May Still Debut Helstrom 17 mins ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal” 2 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Coming Out in October! 3 hours ago
- A.M. Strickland Read an Excerpt from A.M. Strickland’s Beyond the Black Door 3 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll A Very Punk Future: Sarah Pinsker’s A Song for a New Day 4 hours ago
- Tor.com Get a Detailed Look at the Chapter Icons in Robert Jordan’s New Book Warrior of the Altaii 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket A24 Is Handing Out Free Couples Therapy for Midsommar‘s Digital Release 6 hours ago
New in Series
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
Recent Comments
- Michael Grosberg on Where Do Fantasy Maps Come From? 1 min ago
- Landstander on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 21 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 30 mins ago
- Jmoney on A Read of the Dark Tower: Constant Reader Tackles The Waste Lands, “Argument” and “Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”—Bear and Bone, Sections 6-14 31 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “The Empath” 39 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 40 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 50 mins ago
- John on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 56 mins ago
- Ashgrove on 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol 1 hour ago
- princessroxana on Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal” 1 hour ago