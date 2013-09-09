Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
King of Chaos (Excerpt)
Fantasy || The half-elven Count Varian Jeggare has been on a self-imposed exile from his home city of Egorian in the Infernal Empire of Cheliax. There he was known as a sort of "armchair wizard detective," unable to cast magic but endlessly knowledgeable about its theories and variations. Since leaving home, Jeggare has learned how to circumvent his magic disability, fallen in love with a foreign princess, suffered a literal heartbreak, and uncovered startling secrets about his elven heritage.