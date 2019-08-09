Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Kim Newman
Five Books About…
Five Books About Holmesian Horror
The Lovecraft Reread
I Knew the Dame Was Trouble When I Saw Her Gills: Kim Newman’s “The Big Fish”
Five Books About…
Five Fantasy Novels Set in Interesting Historical Times
Back in Black: The Secrets of Drearcliff Grange School by Kim Newman
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Powerful What-ifs: Kim Newman’s Red Reign
Five Books About…
Five Books About Fictional History
The Shortlist for the First Annual James Herbert Award for Horror Writing
The Bloody Books of Halloween: Anno Dracula by Kim Newman
An English Ghost Story (Excerpt)
Horror || A dysfunctional British nuclear family seek a new life away from the big city in the sleepy Somerset countryside.
Come With Us to All the Magical Londons!
“The Only Ending We Have” (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Horror || With each passing year, science, technology, and the march of time shine light into the craggy corners of the universe, making the fears of an earlier generation seem quaint. But this "light" creates its own shadows. The Best Horror of the Year, edited by Ellen Datlow, chronicles these shifting shadows. It is a catalog of terror, fear, and unpleasantness, as articulated by today's most challenging and exciting writers.
Anno Dracula: Johnny Alucard Sweepstakes!
Anno Dracula: Johnny Alucard (Excerpt)
Horror || What if Dracula had survived his encounters with Bram Stoker's Dr. John Seward and enslaved Victorian England? Fallen from grace and driven from the British Empire in previous instalments, Dracula seems long gone. A relic of the past. Yet, when vampire boy Johnny Alucard descends upon America, stalking the streets of New York and Hollywood, haunting the lives of the rich and famous, from Sid and Nancy to Andy Warhol, Orson Welles, and Francis Ford Coppola, sinking his fangs ever deeper into the zeitgeist of 1980s America, it seems the past might not be dead after all.