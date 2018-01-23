Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Kij Johnson
Explore the Modern Mythos in Reimagining Lovecraft, a New Tor.com Publishing Anthology!
A Return, A Revision: The River Bank by Kij Johnson
Tor.com’s Lovecraftiana Sweepstakes!
On April 4th, Tor.com Publishing releases Ruthanna Emrys's Winter Tide into the wild—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack containing five Lovecraft-related tales!
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Lovecraftian Cruelty and Kindness
Congratulations to Our 2016 Nebula Award Nominees!
Mundane Horrors: The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson
The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe
Dark Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Professor Vellitt Boe teaches at the prestigious Ulthar Women’s College, in the heart of the Dreamlands. When one of her most gifted students elopes with a dreamer from the waking world, Vellitt must retrieve her.
Mapping the Dreamlands of Kij Johnson’s The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe
The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Kij Johnson’s The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, available August 16th from Tor.com Publishing!