Kieran Shea
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
Koko Takes a Holiday (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Five hundred years from now, ex-corporate mercenary Koko Martstellar is swaggering through an early retirement as a brothel owner on The Sixty Islands, a manufactured tropical resort archipelago known for its sex and simulated violence. Surrounded by slang-drooling boywhores and synthetic komodo dragons, the most challenging part of Koko's day is deciding on her next drink. That is, until her old comrade Portia Delacompte sends a squad of security personnel to murder her.