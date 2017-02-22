Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Kharkanas Trilogy
Fall of Light, Chapter Four
Epic Fantasy || Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...
Malazan Refresher: What Happened in Forge of Darkness?
Fall of Light, Chapter Three
Fall of Light, Chapter Two
Fall of Light, Chapter One
Forge of Darkness Sweepstakes!
We're so excited to be able to announce Fall of Light, the second book in Steven Erikson's Kharkanas Trilogy. Its release date is just a few weeks away—so we want to send you a copy of Forge of Darkness, the first book in the trilogy, so you can get all caught up!