Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Kevin J. Anderson

Navigators of Dune Sweepstakes!

Wed Aug 10, 2016 2:30pm
2 Favorites [+]
We want to send you a copy of Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's Navigators of Dune, available September 13th from Tor Books! Navigators of Dune is the climactic finale of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, set 10,000 years before Frank Herbert's classic Dune.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.