Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ken Scholes
Check out Ken Scholes’ Requiem Tour!
One Week Left to Get the Ebook of Lamentation for $2.99!
2 Weeks Left to Get the Ebook of Lamentation for $2.99
Requiem (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Who is the Crimson Empress, and what does her conquest of the Named Lands really mean? Who holds the keys to the Moon Wizard's Tower? The plots within plots are expanding as the characters seek their way out of the maze of intrigue. The world is expanding as they discover lands beyond their previous carefully controlled knowledge. Hidden truths reveal even deeper truths, and nothing is as it seemed to be.
If Dragon’s Mass Eve Be Cold And Clear
Why is Santa Wielding a Huge Sword?
Making My Entrance Again With My Usual Flair
Humor, Science Fiction || When an ex-clown tries to go into the insurance business, he gets into monkey business instead.