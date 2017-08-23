We want to send you a copy of Lindsay Ribar’s Rocks Fall Everyone Dies, available June 7th from Kathy Dawson Books! Aspen Quick has never really worried about how he's affecting people when he steals from them. But this summer he'll discover just how strong the Quick family magic is—and how far they'll go to keep their secrets safe.

The Palace of Glass, the third book in Django Wexler's middle-grade Forbidden Library trilogy, is available April 12 from Kathy Dawson Books—and we want to send you the whole series! For Alice, danger threatens from inside the library as well as out. Having figured out the role her master and uncle, Geryon, played in her father's disappearance, Alice turns to Ending—the mysterious, magical giant feline and guardian of Geryon's library—for a spell to incapacitate Geryon.