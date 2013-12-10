Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Kathryn Allan

Disability in Science Fiction: Representations of Technology as Cure (Excerpt)

Thu Aug 15, 2013 2:00pm
Favorite This
|| In science fiction, technology often modifies, supports, and attempts to "make normal" the disabled body. In Disability in Science Fiction: Representations of Technology as Cure, twelve international scholars—with backgrounds in disability studies, English and world literature, classics, and history—discuss the representation of dis/ability, medical "cures," technology, and the body in science fiction. Bringing together the fields of disability studies and science fiction, this book explores the ways dis/abled bodies use prosthetics to challenge common ideas about ability and human being, as well as proposes new understandings of what "technology as cure" means for people with disabilities in a (post)human future.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.