Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Katharine Duckett
Download Tor.com Publishing’s 2019 Debut Sampler for Free!
“What’s past is prologue”: Miranda in Milan by Katharine Duckett
7 Stories That Reimagine Some of Your Favorite Classics
Miranda in Milan Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Katharine Duckett's Miranda in Milan, available March 26th from Tor.com Publishing!