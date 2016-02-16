Alpha Workshop Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Every summer since 2002, the Alpha Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Workshop for Young Writers has welcomed 20 teens to the University of Pittsburgh–Greensburg campus for an intense 11 days of writing, critiquing, and lectures from top authors in the fields of science fiction, fantasy and horror. This year, guest authors include Malinda Lo, Max Gladstone, Amal El-Mohtar, and Tamora Pierce. We want to send you a prize pack of books by Alpha staff and alumni, and let you know how you can support the workshop!