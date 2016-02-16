Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Karina Sumner-Smith

Alpha Workshop Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Tue Feb 16, 2016 12:30pm
Favorite This
Every summer since 2002, the Alpha Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Workshop for Young Writers has welcomed 20 teens to the University of Pittsburgh–Greensburg campus for an intense 11 days of writing, critiquing, and lectures from top authors in the fields of science fiction, fantasy and horror. This year, guest authors include Malinda Lo, Max Gladstone, Amal El-Mohtar, and Tamora Pierce. We want to send you a prize pack of books by Alpha staff and alumni, and let you know how you can support the workshop!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.