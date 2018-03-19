Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Karen Memory
Karen Memory Will Return in…Stone Mad, a New Novella by Elizabeth Bear
Where to Start with the Works of Elizabeth Bear
Big Summer Road Trip Tour Sweepstakes!
Big Summer Road Trip Tour Sweepstakes.
Join Four Great Tor Authors on the Big Summer Road Trip Tour!
Elizabeth Bear Talks Genre Mashups and Role-Playing Games in Her Reddit AMA
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 42: Elizabeth Bear
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: “She’d Die Like Joan of Arc First, and Spit Blood on You Through a Smile”
Sewing Machine Battles: Karen Memory by Elizabeth Bear
Karen Memory (Excerpt)
Elizabeth Bear offers something new in Karen Memory, an absolutely entrancing steampunk novel set in Seattle in the late 19th century —- an era when airships plied the trade routes bringing would-be miners heading up to the gold fields of Alaska, and steam-powered mechanicals stalked the waterfront.