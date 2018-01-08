Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Karen Lord
Black Excellence: Honoring Kwanzaa through Science Fiction and Fantasy
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Don’t We All Want To Read Faster?
The Galaxy Game Sweepstakes!
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Books to Look Forward to in the First Half of 2015
Messenger as Metaphor: The Galaxy Game by Karen Lord
Even More Standalone Fantasy Fiction!
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk, Episode 27: Karen Lord and Tobias Buckell
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Books To Look Out For
Tragic, Yet True: The Best of All Possible Worlds by Karen Lord
Redemption in Indigo (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || Paama's husband is a fool and a glutton. Bad enough that he followed her to her parents' home in the village of Makendha, now he's disgraced himself by murdering livestock and stealing corn. When Paama leaves him for good, she attracts the attention of the undying ones--the djombi--who present her with a gift: the Chaos Stick, which allows her to manipulate the subtle forces of the world. Unfortunately, a wrathful djombi with indigo skin believes this power should be his and his alone.