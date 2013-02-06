Tor.com

Last Train to Jubilee Bay

Wed Feb 6, 2013 10:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
After the sickness and quarantine almost destroyed the city, the traders arrived creeping out from the sea to live off the memories of those people left behind; getting them addicted to the serum these strange creatures manufacture in return. But now it's been more than five days since they have come for their daily visit. And Lucy is determined to find out why.

