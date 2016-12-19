Tor.com

K.W. Jeter

Fiendish Schemes (Excerpt)

Thu Oct 3, 2013 3:30pm
, || The world George Dower left when he went into hiding was significantly simpler than the new, steam-powered Victorian London, a mad whirl of civilization filled with gadgets and gears in the least expected places. After accepting congratulations for his late father's grandest invention—a walking, steam-powered lighthouse—Dower is enticed by the prospect of financial gain into a web of intrigue with ominously mysterious players who have nefarious plans of which he can only guess.

Death’s Apprentice (Excerpt)

Tue Oct 23, 2012 5:00pm
, || Death's seventeen-year-old apprentice, Nathaniel, comes into his own as he leads an uprising against the Devil with the help of a half-dead wraith and a giant hit-man. What results is a bloody, brutal revolt that calls upon the loyalties of both the living and the dead. Based not only upon the Brothers Grimm well-known fairy tales, but also upon their "unknown" sagas and essays, K. W. Jeter & Gareth Jefferson Jones's Death's Apprentice is the first novel to be based upon the entire Grimm canon.

