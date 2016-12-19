Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
K.W. Jeter
Fiendish Schemes (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Steampunk || The world George Dower left when he went into hiding was significantly simpler than the new, steam-powered Victorian London, a mad whirl of civilization filled with gadgets and gears in the least expected places. After accepting congratulations for his late father's grandest invention—a walking, steam-powered lighthouse—Dower is enticed by the prospect of financial gain into a web of intrigue with ominously mysterious players who have nefarious plans of which he can only guess.
Okay, Boba Fett Likes Some People: Hard Merchandise
Bossk, Stop, You’re Embarrassing Us: Slave Ship
Back From the Dead, Assholes! The Mandalorian Armor
Death’s Apprentice (Excerpt)
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Death's seventeen-year-old apprentice, Nathaniel, comes into his own as he leads an uprising against the Devil with the help of a half-dead wraith and a giant hit-man. What results is a bloody, brutal revolt that calls upon the loyalties of both the living and the dead. Based not only upon the Brothers Grimm well-known fairy tales, but also upon their "unknown" sagas and essays, K. W. Jeter & Gareth Jefferson Jones's Death's Apprentice is the first novel to be based upon the entire Grimm canon.
Internal Devices
Science Fiction, Steampunk || Steampunk Quartet Part the Third, in fond tribute to K. W. Jeter's Infernal Devices.