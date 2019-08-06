We want to send you an advance copy of K.J. Parker's The Devil You Know, available TKTK from TKTKTK! The greatest philosopher of all time is offering to sell his soul to the Devil. All he wants is twenty more years to complete his life's work. After that, he really doesn't care.

We have a chance for you to win a galley of K.J. Parker's The Last Witness, available on October 6th in ebook, paperback, and audio format from Tor.com Publishing! The Last Witness is a classic Parker tale, with a strong supporting case of princes, courtiers, merchants, academics, and generally unsavory people. Find out why you should be reading K.J. Parker from Jared Shurin and dive into this story of magic and memory with our excerpt!