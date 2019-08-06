Tor.com

The Devil You Know Audio Excerpt

Mon Mar 21, 2016 4:00pm
|| Listen to an audio excerpt from K.J. Parker's THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, a Faustian tale in which the greatest philosopher of all time is offering to sell his soul to the Devil--but the philosopher is also the greatest liar, and there's almost certainly a catch. Read by Will Damron.

The Devil You Know Sweepstakes!

Fri Feb 12, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you an advance copy of K.J. Parker's The Devil You Know, available TKTK from TKTKTK! The greatest philosopher of all time is offering to sell his soul to the Devil. All he wants is twenty more years to complete his life's work. After that, he really doesn't care.

The Last Witness Sweepstakes!

Thu Sep 10, 2015 12:30pm
We have a chance for you to win a galley of K.J. Parker's The Last Witness, available on October 6th in ebook, paperback, and audio format from Tor.com Publishing! The Last Witness is a classic Parker tale, with a strong supporting case of princes, courtiers, merchants, academics, and generally unsavory people. Find out why you should be reading K.J. Parker from Jared Shurin and dive into this story of magic and memory with our excerpt!

The Last Witness

Mon Aug 31, 2015 10:00am
|| Transferring unwanted memories to my own mind is the only form of magic I've ever mastered. But now, I'm holding so many memories I'm not always sure which ones are actually mine, any more. Some of them are sensitive; all of them are private. And there are those who are willing to kill to access the secrets I'm trying to bury...

