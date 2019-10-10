Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
k eason
Latest Posts
- Gabriella Tutino Popular Webtoon Series Lore Olympus Being Developed as an Animated Series 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak A New Expanse Novella Is Coming This December 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House Picked up by Amazon Studios 6 hours ago
- Paul Weimer Science Fantasy in SPAAAACE: K Eason’s How Rory Thorne Destroyed the Multiverse 6 hours ago
- Alex Brown Celebrating the Best of Supernatural 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Blumhouse and iHeartMedia Are Teaming Up for Original Horror Podcasts 8 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach A Tale of Two Arthurs: On Mental Health, Joker, and The Tick 8 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred
- I’m Not Superstitious: Lisa Mannetti’s “Houdini: The Egyptian Paradigm”
- Introducing the Great C.S. Lewis Reread
- Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann Makes Weird Seem Organic
- “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 1: Holding the Power of Life and Death
- Five Sci-Fi Books Featuring Futuristic Technology
Recent Comments
- qgb69 on Getting to the Heart of SFF’s Most-Tear Inducing Moments: The ‘Riders of Rohan’ Phenomenon 1 min ago
- mndrew on Celebrating the Best of Supernatural 2 mins ago
- Theo on Getting to the Heart of SFF’s Most-Tear Inducing Moments: The ‘Riders of Rohan’ Phenomenon 13 mins ago
- Wally on Rebel Pilot Wedge Antilles Will Reportedly Return to Star Wars in The Rise of Skywalker 32 mins ago
- Harry on Getting to the Heart of SFF’s Most-Tear Inducing Moments: The ‘Riders of Rohan’ Phenomenon 41 mins ago
- Ha Nguyen on A Tale of Two Arthurs: On Mental Health, Joker, and The Tick 46 mins ago
- Joyspren on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred 58 mins ago
- Joshua R on Getting to the Heart of SFF’s Most-Tear Inducing Moments: The ‘Riders of Rohan’ Phenomenon 1 hour ago
- princessroxana on Tearing Down the Throne: Interrogating Power Structures in Western Epic Fantasy 1 hour ago
- Joseph on The Five Most Badass Vampires of All Time 1 hour ago