Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
K. Arsenault Rivera
Check Out the Cover to The Warrior Moon, K. Arsenault Rivera’s Conclusion to Ascendant
7 Fantasies Told from Multiple Points of View
Heroic Romance: The Phoenix Empress by K. Arsenault Rivera
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: New and Upcoming Books Featuring Ladies Who Love Ladies
Visit Tor Books and Tor.com Publishing at New York Comic-Con 2018!
Read an Excerpt From The Phoenix Empress, Sequel to The Tiger’s Daughter
Fantasy || Book 2 in Their Bright Ascendency. Shefali is dying—and her wife is unaware of the coming tragedy. Shizuka is too busy trying to reunite a fractured empire and right the wrongs of her ancestors.