tagged with

Julie Berry

The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place (Excerpt)

Fri Aug 22, 2014 2:00pm
, || The students of St. Etheldreda's School for Girls face a bothersome dilemma. Their irascible headmistress, Mrs. Plackett, and her surly brother, Mr. Godding, have been most inconveniently poisoned at Sunday dinner. Now the school will almost certainly be closed and the girls sent home—unless these seven very proper young ladies can hide the murders and convince their neighbors that nothing is wrong.

