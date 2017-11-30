Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Julia Keller

The Tablet of Scaptur

Wed Nov 1, 2017 9:00am
Edited by: Ali Fisher
9 Favorites [+]
In the 23rd century, there is a radiant world of endless summer where peace is maintained through emotional surveillance performed by a peculiar device called the Intercept. When Violet Crowley, the sixteen-year-old daughter of New Earth’s Founding Father, is smuggled an artifact covered mysterious markings, it's up to her and her friends to decipher the message

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.