Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Judenstaat

Judenstaat

Thu May 19, 2016 1:00pm
Favorite This
|| Jewish historian Judit Klemmer is making a documentary portraying the history of the sovereign state of Judenstaat, from the time of its founding in 1948 to the present. A mysterious, flesh-and-blood ghost from her past leaves her controversial footage on one of Judenstaat's founding fathers—leading her to controversy and conspiracy, and answers far more horrific than she imagined.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.