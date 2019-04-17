Tor.com

Josh Malerman

Bird Box (Excerpt)

Thu Apr 17, 2014 4:00pm
, || Something is out there. Something terrifying that must not be seen. One glimpse and a person is driven to deadly violence. No one knows what it is or where it came from. Five years after it began, a handful of scattered survivors remain, including Malorie and her two young children. Living in an abandoned house near the river, Malorie has long dreamed of fleeing to a place where her family might be safe.

