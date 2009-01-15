Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Errata
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || Perhaps "Errata" is a metafictional narrative about a short story assigned to Jeff VanderMeer (or a fictional version of Jeff VanderMeer) by a now-defunct literary journal (or a fictional version of a now-defunct literary journal) explicitly for the purposes of determining THE FATE OF THE WORLD. Or perhaps it's just a story about a Siberian penguin. It is incumbent upon you, the reader, to decide which stream of reality we are lazily floating along in.