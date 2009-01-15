Tor.com

Jonathan Twingley

Errata

Thu Jan 15, 2009 10:00am
Edited by: Liz Gorinsky
, || Perhaps "Errata" is a metafictional narrative about a short story assigned to Jeff VanderMeer (or a fictional version of Jeff VanderMeer) by a now-defunct literary journal (or a fictional version of a now-defunct literary journal) explicitly for the purposes of determining THE FATE OF THE WORLD. Or perhaps it's just a story about a Siberian penguin. It is incumbent upon you, the reader, to decide which stream of reality we are lazily floating along in.

