Zeitgeber A nine-year-old girl wakes in the middle of the night, absolutely positive it's the middle of the morning. Soon it becomes clear that she's possessed of a body clock detached from all Circadian rhythms. And so is a fifth of the world's population.

Blood Is Another Word for Hunger Anger is an energy. A young girl, a slave in the South, is presented with a moment where she can grasp for freedom, for change, for life. She grabs it with both hands, fiercely and intensely, and the spirit world is shaken.

Black Friday In a dark future America where consumerism and gun culture are unchecked, a young family teams up to celebrate the first shopping day of the Christmas season in the most patriotic possible.