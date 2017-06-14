Tor.com

Indigo Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:30pm
Indigo, a collaborative novel from ten critically acclaimed authors, is available June 20th from St. Martins' Press—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack including one book by each of its co-authors! One lucky reader will receive a galley copy of Indigo and ten other boks!

Code Zero (Excerpt)

Wed Feb 26, 2014 5:00pm
|| Joe Ledger and Echo Team are scrambled when a highly elite team of killers breaks the unbreakable security and steals the world's most dangerous weapons. Within days there are outbreaks of mass slaughter and murderous insanity across the American heartland. Can Joe Ledger stop a brilliant and devious master criminal from turning the Land of the Free into a land of the dead?

The Assassin’s Code (Excerpt)

Tue Apr 10, 2012 10:00am
, || Accompanied by the beautiful assassin called Violin, Joe follows a series of clues to find the Book of Shadows, which contains a horrifying truth that threatens to shatter his entire worldview. They say the truth will set you free… Not this time. The secrets of the Assassin's Code will set the world ablaze.

