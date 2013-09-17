Tor.com

Johnny Alucard

Anno Dracula: Johnny Alucard (Excerpt)

Wed Sep 11, 2013
|| What if Dracula had survived his encounters with Bram Stoker's Dr. John Seward and enslaved Victorian England? Fallen from grace and driven from the British Empire in previous instalments, Dracula seems long gone. A relic of the past. Yet, when vampire boy Johnny Alucard descends upon America, stalking the streets of New York and Hollywood, haunting the lives of the rich and famous, from Sid and Nancy to Andy Warhol, Orson Welles, and Francis Ford Coppola, sinking his fangs ever deeper into the zeitgeist of 1980s America, it seems the past might not be dead after all.

