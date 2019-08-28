A Wild Cards story. Zoe Harris is a marked woman: in hiding for decades because of her connection to a terrorist attack on Jerusalem almost twenty years ago. One determined reporter, Jonathan Hive, stumbles upon a lead that takes him to the south of France to discover the truth.
A Wild Cards story. A failed contestant of the superhero reality TV show, American Hero, Robin Ruttiger now works as a high school guidance counselor to reluctant students. Things change, however, when a favorite bakery in Jokertown becomes a target of vandalism, and Robin realizes he can play the hero after all.
Wild Cards Universe. Adesina, known as "Morpho Girl," is used to handling the weird that is her everyday, but life has dealt her a tricky new hand. What's a newly-teenaged joker need to do to catch a break?