John Joseph Adams
Wastelands Series Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Wastelands is an anthology series of the best post-apocalyptic literature of the last two decades from many of today’s most renowned authors of speculative fiction. We want to send you a prize pack of all three Wastelands anthologies, including the newest installment: Wastelands - The New Apocalypse, featuring stories from Veronica Roth and Seanan McGuire!
An Unquiet Revolution: A People’s Future of the United States
Stories Within Stories Within Nightmares: Dale Bailey’s In the Night Wood
The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy Took to the Stage at NYCC!
Revealing A People’s Future of the United States, A New Anthology from Editors Victor LaValle and John Joseph Adams
Read an Excerpt from Dale Bailey’s In the Night Wood
Dark Fantasy || Failed father, failed husband, and failed scholar, Charles Hayden hopes to put his life back together with a new project: a biography of Caedmon Hollow, the long-dead author of a legendary Victorian children’s book, In the Night Wood, and forebear of his wife, Erin.
Low Chicago
Fantasy || A Wild Cards novel. A gang of criminals scattered throughout the past threaten the stability of the world.