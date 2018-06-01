Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
John Constantine
Pull List: Saying Farewell to Constantine and Midnighter
Constantine is a Terrible Hellblazer Adaption, But a Damned Good Modern Noir
While we can all agree that 20015's Constantine isn't an accurate adaptation of Hellblazer, it is a fascinating take on noir.
Night Vale and Constantine Are A Match Made in…Um…You Know
The Hooded Figures from Welcome to Night Vale drop in on Constantine: The Hellblazer!