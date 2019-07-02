Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
John Carter of Mars
On the Origins of Modern Biology and the Fantastic: Part 4 — Edgar Rice Burroughs and Theodosius Dobzhansky
The Film-makers of Mars
Science Fiction || Short story: The Film-makers of Mars by Geoff Ryman
A First Impression of John Carter. Does it Succeed as a Pulp SF Film?
What to Expect When You’re Expecting Martians: John Carter and the Zeitgeist
The Metal Men of Mars
Science Fiction || Read an original John Carter of Mars story The Metal Men of Mars by Joe R. Lansdale