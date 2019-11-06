Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

John Anthony Di Giovanni

In Xanadu

Wed Nov 6, 2019 9:00am
Edited by: Jonathan Strahan
1 Favorite [+]
Security through physicality. Security through redundancy. Security through obscurity.   How do immortal artificial intelligences defend themselves? With an air gap. With a security force that has no connection to anything that can harm them. With a young woman, trained to fight and to die who, along with her cohort must keep them safe. But In Xanadu things don’t always go as planned…

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.