Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
John Ajvide Lindqvist
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Christmas Books That Are Naughty…and Nice
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: “Let the Old Dreams Die”
Think of the Children! Little Star by John Ajvide Lindqvist
Little Star (Excerpt)
Horror || A man finds a baby in the woods, left for dead. He brings the baby home, and he and his wife raise the girl in their basement. When a shocking and catastrophic incident occurs, the couple's son Jerry whisks the girl away to Stockholm to start a new life. There, he enters her in a nationwide singing competition. Another young girl who's never fit in sees the performance on TV, and a spark is struck that will ignite the most terrifying duo in modern fiction.