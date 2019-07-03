Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Joe Haldeman
SF Stories That Cut the Vastness of Space Down to Size
5 SFF Stories About Surviving the Dangers of Boarding School
SF Stories Featuring Abandoned Earths
How Do We Establish Speculative Fiction’s LGBTQ+ Canon?
Talkin’ ‘Bout My Generation: The Forever War by Joe Haldeman
Five Books About…
Five Books About War and Military Culture
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
The Profound Emptiness of Battle: The Forever War
Five Books About…
Five Novels with Different Cosmological Outlooks
Old Man’s War, 10 Years On
Channing Tatum to Star in Movie Adaptation of Joe Haldeman’s The Forever War
Missing the Mark: Work Done for Hire by Joe Haldeman
Work Done For Hire (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Thriller || Wounded in combat and honorably discharged nine years ago, Jack Daley still suffers nightmares from when he served his country as a sniper, racking up sixteen confirmed kills. Now a struggling author, Jack accepts an offer to write a near-future novel about a serial killer, based on a Hollywood script outline. It's an opportunity to build his writing career, and a future with his girlfriend, Kit Majors. But Jack's other talent is also in demand. A package arrives on his doorstep containing a sniper rifle, complete with silencer and ammunition?and the first installment of a $100,000 payment to kill a ?bad man." The twisted offer is genuine. The people behind it are dangerous. They prove that they have Jack under surveillance. He can't run. He can't hide. And if he doesn't take the job, Kit will be in the crosshairs instead.