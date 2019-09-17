Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Joe Abercrombie
Joe Abercrombie Shares His Progress on The Age of Madness Books 2 & 3
Read Joe Abercrombie’s Introduction to The Folio Society Edition of A Game of Thrones
7 Fantasies Told from Multiple Points of View
Joe Abercrombie Returns to the First Law World with A Little Hatred, the Start of a New Trilogy
Five Books About…
Five Books About Heroes Who Shouldn’t Babysit Your Kitten
Why Was 2006 Such An Epic Year for Epic Fantasy?
Five Books About…
Five Books Featuring Adventuring Parties
Tommy Arnold Shares Some of His Favorite SFF Artwork in His Reddit AMA!
Two’s Company
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Lost in the wide and barren North, Javre, Lioness of Hoskopp, runs into Cracknut Whirrun on a bridge far too narrow for the expansive egos of either. With the King of the Northmen and the High Priestess of Thond in pursuit, can Shevedieh, the greatest thief in Styria, persuade either one of these proud heroes to step aside?