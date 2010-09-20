Tor.com

Joan Frances Turner

Dust (Excerpt)

Tue Sep 14, 2010 2:55pm
, || Nine years ago, Jessie was in a car crash and died. After she was buried, she awoke and tore through the earth to arise, reborn, as a zombie. And there are others—gangs of undead roaming the Indiana woods, fighting, hunting, hidden. But when a mysterious illness threatens the existence of both zombies and humans, Jessie must decide whether to stay and fight or flee to survive . .

