Ever since Diotech Corporation released the first artificial womb—a safe and convenient new way to birth human babies—controversy for the cutting-edge product has risen as swiftly as the demand. For Rickar Hallix, however, the biomedical engineer who invented the womb, life has become steadily worse. When Rickar stumbles upon a possible defect in the latest batch of product, he suddenly finds himself thrust into the center of the endless, cut-throat battle between corporate greed and the security of human life.
Science Fiction, Young Adult || After a daring escape from the Diotech scientists who created her, Seraphina and Zen believe they are finally safe from the horrors of her past. But new threats await them at every turn as Zen falls prey to a mysterious illness and Sera's extraordinary abilities make it more and more difficult to stay hidden.
Meanwhile, Diotech has developed a dangerous new weapon designed to apprehend Sera. A weapon that even Sera will be powerless to stop. Her only hope of saving Zen's life and defeating the company that made her is a secret buried deep within her mind. A secret that Diotech will kill to protect. And it won't stay forgotten for long.
Dystopian, Science Fiction || Hidden deep in the southwest desert, away from civilization, a top-secret, high-tech research facility is experimenting with many forbidden things. Things that even most of the employees don't know about. The task of protecting the compound and keeping its various experiments under wraps is Director Raze, Head of Security for Diotech Corporation. But when one of those experiments manages to escape and Raze is to blame, he must figure out a way to recover the missing property without exposing himself. In a place where minds can be manipulated and secrets can be wiped from existence, how far will one man go to keep his own secrets buried?
Science Fiction, Young Adult || When a security breach is detected, the Memory Restoration Department is called upon to do what they do best: make you forget. But with every memory that's taken out, a new one must be installed in its place. It's a job that requires skill, artistry, discretion, and flawless proficiency in the language of memories. That's why only the best programmers in the world are recruited to work for the department. But diving too far into another person's memories is a dangerous endeavor. And for some, the temptation is just too strong.
Science Fiction, Young Adult || When Freedom Airlines flight 121 went down over the Pacific Ocean, no one ever expected to find survivors. Which is why the sixteen-year-old girl discovered floating among the wreckage—alive—is making headlines across the globe.
Even more strange is that her body is miraculously unharmed and she has no memories of boarding the plane. She has no memories of her life before the crash. She has no memories period. Her only hope is a strangely alluring boy who claims to know her from before the crash. Who claims they were in love. But can she really trust him? And will he be able to protect her from the people who have been making her forget?