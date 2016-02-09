Tor.com

Jessica Abel

Mastering Comics (Excerpt)

and
Tue Apr 24, 2012 12:00pm
, || Presenting an excerpt from Mastering Comics, a new course of material to accompany First Second Books's first 2008 comics textbook, Drawing Words & Writing Pictures. School of Visual Arts cartooning professors Matt Madden and Jessica Abel bring their expertise to bear on the "second semester" of a course of study for the budding cartoonist. Covering advanced topics such as story composition, coloring, and file formatting, Mastering Comics is a vital companion to the introductory content of the first volume.

