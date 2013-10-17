Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Watcher of the Dark (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Jeremiah Hunt has learned a lot since his life was irrevocably hijacked by fate months ago. But when he performs an arcane ritual to reclaim the soul of the magically gifted, beautiful woman who once saved him, he must flee the law once again, to Los Angeles, city of angels, a temporary sanctuary.