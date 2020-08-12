Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Jennifer Gunnels

Exile’s End

Wed Aug 12, 2020 9:00am
Edited by: Jennifer Gunnels
3 Favorites [+]
Exile's End is a complex, sometimes uncomfortable examination of artifact repatriation and cultural appropriation. An artifact of indescribable and irreplaceable beauty created by an "extinct" culture has been the basis of another culture's origin stories. The race who created the artifact has survived on a distant world and has sent a representative to reclaim it, throwing everything into question. Inspired by the SF camp in Danzhai, China, which is co-hosted by the Future Administration Authority (FAA) and Wanda Group.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.