Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jennifer Giesbrecht
Gideon the Ninth & The Monster of Elendhaven Box Sweepstakes!
Snag galleys of two of Tor.com Publishing's most exciting fall releases, Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir and The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Geisbrecht!
Preview an Excerpt from The Monster of Elendhaven
The Monster of Elendhaven Sweepstakes!
A ruined city, a monster that walks the earth, a tale of revenge. Jennifer Giesbrecht's The Monster of Elendhaven is a darkly compelling fantasy of revenge about murder, a monster, and the magician who loves both - and we want to send you a copy!
Five Books About…
Five SFF Books That Demand a Soundtrack
Babylon 5 Is the Greatest, Most Terrible SF Series
Read the First Chapter from The Monster of Elendhaven
Dark Fantasy || A darkly compelling fantasy of revenge — a dark fantasy about murder, a monster, and the magician who loves both.