Jennifer Fallon
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: There’s More to Life Than Anthologies
First Kill
Epic Fantasy || How do you kill with honor? When is murder not a murder? In "First Kill", assassin Kiam Miar will find out when his first assignment goes awry and he is faced with an ethical choice…as if assassins could have ethics. And if he makes the wrong choice, he could not only lose his life but throw a good chunk of his world into chaos…