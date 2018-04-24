Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jen Wang
Con/Game
From author Cory Doctorow and cartoonist Jen Wang, Con/Game is an original comic story set in the world of In Real Life, a sensitive, thoughtful look at adolescence, gaming, poverty, and culture-clash.
First Second Sweepstakes!
A Non-Comprehensive-But-Awesome Accounting of Your Favorite Books of 2014
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Cory Doctorow and Jen Wang
Internet Activism and Global Economics: In Real Life by Cory Doctorow & Jen Wang
Cory Doctorow on In Real Life at NYCC
Join Cory Doctorow and Jen Wang on Their In Real Life Tour!
Con/Game
In Real Life Sweepstakes!
In Real Life (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Young Adult || Anda loves Coarsegold Online, the massively-multiplayer role playing game that she spends most of her free time on. It's a place where she can be a leader, a fighter, a hero. It's a place where she can meet people from all over the world, and make friends. Gaming is, for Anda, entirely a good thing. But things become a lot more complicated when Anda befriends a gold farmer—a poor Chinese kid whose avatar in the game illegally collects valuable objects and then sells them to players from developed countries with money to burn. This behavior is strictly against the rules in Coarsegold, but Anda soon comes to realize that questions of right and wrong are a lot less straightforward when a real person's real livelihood is at stake.