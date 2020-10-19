Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jen Brown
Latest Posts
- Tor.com A Reminder to Please, Please Vote! 6 hours ago
- Molly Templeton Tamsyn Muir Will Publish Five More Books With Tordotcom Publishing 10 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Greenlights Willow TV Series For Disney+ 10 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo Proof of an Iron Will: Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda 11 hours ago
- Kass Morgan and Danielle Paige Read an Excerpt From Kass Morgan and Danielle Paige’s The Ravens 12 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 13 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: A Strong Narrator Can Help You Weave a Spell of Protection 14 hours ago
New in Series
- A Strong Narrator Can Help You Weave a Spell of Protection
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 7)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Raven”
- The Mystical Art of Codeswitching
- The Difference Is Entirely One of Setting: Iain Banks’ The Crow Road
- Rereading Mort, Part IV
Recent Comments
- lakesidey on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 3 seconds ago
- sakong99 on Tamsyn Muir Will Publish Five More Books With Tordotcom Publishing 13 mins ago
- William on Reading The Wheel of Time: The Tower Must Be Whole, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 7) 26 mins ago
- William on Reading The Wheel of Time: The Tower Must Be Whole, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 7) 31 mins ago
- Dan Blum on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 1 hour ago
- Vandy Beth Glenn on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Learning Curve” 1 hour ago
- Saavik on Disney Greenlights Willow TV Series For Disney+ 2 hours ago
- Dan'l on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 2 hours ago
- toothlessjoe on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen 2 hours ago
- Nina on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen 2 hours ago