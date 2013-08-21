Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jeffrey Brown
Star Wars: Jedi Academy (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || Roan's one dream is to leave home and attend Pilot Academy like his older brother, father, and grandfather. But just as Roan is mysteriously denied entrance to Pilot School, he is invited to attend Jedi Academy—a school that he didn't apply to and only recruits children when they are just a few years old. That is, until now...
New Picture Book Darth Vader and Son is Melting Our Dark Sith Heart (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || This book imagines a universe where Darth Vader actually gets to raise his son Luke and it is so disarmingly charming that you really stop caring that this is an evil Sith lord. Oh, Obi-Wan, why did you spirit those children away?