Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Jay Martel

Channel Blue (Excerpt)

Wed Sep 10, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || Earth used to be Galaxy Entertainment's most lucrative show. The inhabitants of the Western Galaxy—the savviest, richest demographic in the Milky Way—just couldn't get enough of the day-to-day details of the average Earthling's life. But now Channel Blue's ratings are flagging and its producers are planning a spectacular finale. In just three weeks, their TV show will go out with a bang. The trouble is, so will Earth. Only one man can save our planet, and he's hardly a likely hero.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.